This Celebrity Makeup Artist Is Teaching You How To Get The Perfect Smokey Eye Once & For All
The smokey eye is timeless and classic, and perfect for any party. Now, Emmy Rossum’s makeup artist is teaching you how to do it for any occasion. Read her step by step tips below!
Makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani did Emmy Rossum‘s makeup for the premiere of SMILF on October 9 in Los Angeles. Sabrina says Emmy “was wearing a very cute, sexy, black dress and I wanted to make her eyes pop without doing a dark smoky eye.” Honestly, the look is perfect for any occasion. Dark enough for the look to pop, like she said, but still appropriate for your office Halloween (or holiday) party. Here’s what Sabrina did: “I prepped her skin with Dior One Essential Skin Boosting Super Serum and DiorHydra Life Fresh Hydration Sorbet Crème. I evened out her skin with Diorskin Forever Foundation #020 Light Beige and Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer #020 Light Beige. Then, I lightly filled in her brows with Diorshow Brow Styler #002 Universal Dark Brown.”
HollywoodLifers, will you try this smokey eye makeup tutorial?