This Celebrity Makeup Artist Is Teaching You How To Get The Perfect Smokey Eye Once & For All

The smokey eye is timeless and classic, and perfect for any party. Now, Emmy Rossum’s makeup artist is teaching you how to do it for any occasion. Read her step by step tips below!

Makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani did Emmy Rossum‘s makeup for the premiere of SMILF on October 9 in Los Angeles. Sabrina says Emmy “was wearing a very cute, sexy, black dress and I wanted to make her eyes pop without doing a dark smoky eye.” Honestly, the look is perfect for any occasion. Dark enough for the look to pop, like she said, but still appropriate for your office Halloween (or holiday) party. Here’s what Sabrina did: “I prepped her skin with Dior One Essential Skin Boosting Super Serum and DiorHydra Life Fresh Hydration Sorbet Crème. I evened out her skin with Diorskin Forever Foundation #020 Light Beige and Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer #020 Light Beige. Then, I lightly filled in her brows with Diorshow Brow Styler #002 Universal Dark Brown.”

Dior 5 Couleurs #677 Hypnotize and started with the lightest beige-gold color all over the lid, following with copper in the middle and the darkest brown on the outer corner of the eye and then blending it outward to elongate her eyes. I used Diorshow Khol in Black Khol to line her eyes outside and inside Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara #090 Black Pump. I added a touch of Diorshow Fusion Mono #621 Mirror in the inner corner of her eyes and in the middle of her lid, to add some sparkle.” For the main event, her eyes, Sabrina “usedand started with the lightest beige-gold color all over the lid, following with copper in the middle and the darkest brown on the outer corner of the eye and then blending it outward to elongate her eyes. I usedto line her eyes outside and inside of the lash line to intensify her look . I finished with a coat ofI added a touch ofin the inner corner of her eyes and in the middle of her lid, to add some sparkle.” Diorblush #943 My Rose. I finished off the look with Rouge Dior #136 Delicate Matte on her lips.” This look confirms the old saying that you should either play up your eyes or your lips — not both. If you go with a smokey eye, a nude or light pink lip is a perfect pairing. “For a pop of color on her cheeks , I used. I finished off the look withon her lips.” This look confirms the old saying that you should either play up your eyes or your lips — not both. If you go with a smokey eye, a nude or light pink lip is a perfect pairing.

HollywoodLifers, will you try this smokey eye makeup tutorial?