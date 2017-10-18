Selena Gomez Sends Love To Demi Lovato After She Talks Drug Use & More In Documentary

They may have had some rocky years, but Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato will always support each other — and Sel did just that by publicly sending her longtime BFF a sweet message about her revealing documentary.

Delena lives! Selena Gomez, 25, made our hearts flutter by leaving the sweetest message on Demi Lovato’s recent Instagram about her new documentary, Simply Complicated. The YouTube movie is as raw and real as it gets, and Sel praised her longtime friend for putting herself out there. “This was beautiful,” she wrote. “I’m so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you.” Over the years, Sel and Demi have kept the public guessing about where their friendship stands, but clearly, they’re in a good place these days.

Selena and Demi’s friendship started out when they were just little girls starring on Barney together. They both went on to begin successful careers at the Disney Channel, and even starred in the movie Princess Protection Program together in 2009. However, by the next year, things seemed to take a downward spiral. Fans in London hounded Demi while she was in town in 2010, and when one asked, “How’s Selena?” she had quite a snippy response. “Ask Taylor [Swift],” she replied curtly. Fans were devastated about the apparent demise of the friendship. However, when Demi went to rehab later that year, she said she received support from her longtime pal.

The love seemed to remain over the next few years, with the ladies even posting pics on social media together, and gushing over how they’d always be friends, even if they briefly grew apart, in interviews. In July 2014, though, Demi shockingly unfollowed Selena on Twitter, and told Andy Cohen the next month that they’d “grown apart.” It took a year, but by Aug. 2015, the “Stone Cold” singer was following Sel again, and they’ve seemed to been supportive of each other ever since. Our hearts can’t handle it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena’s message to Demi?