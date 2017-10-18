The ‘Roseanne’ Cast Completely Reunited: But Did Johnny Galecki Make It?

The first pictures from the ‘Roseanne’ reboot are finally here, but did EVERYONE really make it back for the series? Come see for yourself.

You can almost hear Roseanne Barr‘s laugh as you look at these pictures from the cast’s first table read in over twenty years. ABC released the first images on Tuesday, October 17, showing the entire family around a table on what appears to be the original set. Not only are these pictures oozing with nostalgia, but you can feel the excitement that the cast — including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalfe and Sara Gilbert — was obviously feeling in these moments. Unfortunately, if you look closely, you’ll see that not everyone made it back for the table read. Yes, we’re talking about Johnny Galecki who played Darlene’s husband, David, on the original series.

Johnny’s return to the series has been a question since it was revealed a reboot was in the works. It’s a little insider-y, but since Johnny currently stars on The Big Bang Theory, which is a CBS show, it’s a bit of a conflict of interest for him to come and work on the Roseanne reboot for ABC. However, Sara, who plays Darlene, recently told our sister site, TV Line, that they are in “productive talks” with Johnny to get him back. She also shared that she’s “hopeful” it will work out, and we’re sure everyone else is, too. The good news is that if Roseanne takes off after it premieres in 2018, there is hope that Johnny could return as a series regular, if he wants, because The Big Bang Theory is reported to be ending after it’s next two seasons.

