Rob Kardashian Fires Back After Blac Chyna Sues: Her Wild Partying Allegedly Caused Fight

Say what, now? Rob Kardashian has fired back at Blac Chyna after she sued the entire Kardashian Krew. Apparently, Blac Chyna and her wild partying might be to blame for the fight that allegedly ended in him hitting her. Which one of them is telling the truth?

It’s getting hard to keep up with these two. Rob Kardashian, 30, has shared his side of the story after Blac Chyna, 29, sued his entire family for conspiring to torpedo her reality show, Rob & Chyna, and causing her great pain over an alleged domestic violence incident in April. She was actually the one to initiate the fight in a cocaine-fueled rage, sources tell TMZ. Yikes! “We have witness statements and other evidence which will demonstrate conclusively that it is Chyna – not Rob – who is the violent and aggressive abuser,” Shawn Holley, the Kardashian lawyer, tells TMZ.

The day before the alleged fight, Chyna was using cocaine and drinking alcohol all day long, TMZ’s sources claimed. The couple then went to a strip club, where Chyna found a stripper to bring home with them. While Chyna apparently partied with the stripper all night, Rob cared for their daughter Dream and Chyna’s 5-year-old son, King Cairo. The next morning, the reality TV star allegedly kicked out the stripper and called the mother of two irresponsible. She then “went ballistic, hitting him, throwing things at him and berating him. Rob insists he only defended himself and never struck her,” TMZ’s sources said. This completely contradicts his ex’s account of the incident. She’s previously claimed that Rob tore her bedroom door off its hinges, grabbed her phone from her, and pushed her to the ground, while she called out to her son’s nanny for help. When TMZ reached out to Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, she didn’t comment on the allegations against her client, but she said, “There’s no excuse for domestic violence.” Amen to that! Click here to see pictures of the court documents for Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashians.

The abuse isn’t the only thing that the Kardashians don’t agree with. In the same lawsuit, Chyna claims Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner collectively squashed the possibility of a season two of Rob & Chyna. However, Chyna’s account doesn’t line up with emails that E! sources claimed they have to TMZ. Since the couple reportedly split at the beginning of Season 1, shooting a second season wasn’t really a possibility – especially since Chyna reportedly refused to even be in the same room as her ex, TMZ‘s sources at the network said. Will Chyna fire back at E! and Rob? Only time will tell.

