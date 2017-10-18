Diem Brown, Mychael Knight, Valerie Fairman & More Reality Stars Who Died Too Young

Reality TV can be both a blessing and a curse. Some stars have died from sad diseases while others have taken their own lives. We’ve got a look back at the celebs who left us too soon.

The Oct. 17 death of Project Runway star Mychael Knight at just 39-years-old reminds us of how many reality stars have come into our hearts, only to leave us way too soon. He revealed that he was suffering from Irritable Bowl Syndrome recently, even though it’s not clear that the condition killed him. Still it’s a reminder that we have so many other reality stars have died way too young. That includes Diem Brown, the MTV’s The Challenge star who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2014 at just 34-years-old. This world can be a really cruel place.

Cancer took another beloved reality star, Mob Wives Big Ang who died at age 55 in 2016 after a battle with lung cancer caused by years of smoking cigarettes. She said in an interview before her 2016 death that “If you’re smoking, quit now, and if you’ve never smoked, don’t start.” So sad! Take her advice to heart you guys.

Sometimes reality stars have succumbed to the pressures of fame by turning to demons, in the case of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman, 23. She starred on the show in 2010 but sadly died from a drug overdose in 2016. Anna Nicole Smith, the former Playboy Playmate and reality star, died in 2007 at just 40-years-old after an accidental prescription overdose following the death of her beloved son Daniel.

In the case of The Bachelor‘s Gia Allemand, the stunning 29-year-old took her own life after a fight with her boyfriend, NBA star Ryan Anderson. She hung herself inside her New Orleans apartment in 2013 and was mourned widely by Bachelor Nation fans. 2011 X Factor finalist Simone Battle also committed suicide in the same way in 2014. See pics of reality stars who died too young, here.

Sometimes tragedies just happen, as in the case of Jackass star Ryan Dunn, who died at 34 after crashing his Porsche into a tree in his native PA after a night of allegedly drinking. Survivor star Caleb Bankston fell off a train he was riding on on 2014, dying at just 26-years old.

MTV’s The Real World star Joey Kovac made a name for himself when he appeared on the show’s Hollywood edition. Sadly, he battled a drug and alcohol addiction and was asked to leave the series. He died in 2012 at just 29-years-old following an opioid overdose. So terrible.

