‘Buffy’s Nicholas Brendon Arrested For Domestic Violence After Alleged Drunken Attack On GF

Nicholas Brendon was reportedly been arrested on domestic violence charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend while drunk in Palm Springs. The ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ alum pulled her down by her hair.

Nicholas Brendon, 46, can add one more arrest to his rap sheet. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was reportedly arrested for allegedly attack his girlfriend while intoxicated at hotel bar, according to TMZ. Authorities told the outlet that the Criminal Minds star and his partner were hanging at the bar in a Palm Springs hotel on Oct. 12 when she tried to leave to go back to their room. Nicholas reportedly yanked her back down by her arm. When the woman got up again, Nicholas reportedly pulled her down again — this time by her hair.

The incident was reportedly called in by one of the hotel’s employees. The police came and arrested Nicholas on felony domestic violence charges, according to TMZ. The reported incident marks the most recent in a string of arrests for Nicholas in recent years. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Nicholas’ rep for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Click here to see pics of Nicholas and other Buffy stars.

In 2015, Nicholas was arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend, stealing her car keys, throwing her cell phone into the road, and hurling a chair against a wall. The star — who has been busy promoting the 20th anniversary of the cult TV classic this year — has previously been arrested for trashing hotel rooms, battery against a policy officer and vandalism and has struggled with addiction. He’s previously been very open about discussing his dependency on alcohol and sleeping medication, even appearing on the Dr. Phil Show and entering rehab.

