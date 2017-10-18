Tweets

Is The White House Using a Melania Trump Stunt Double? Voters Convinced On Twitter

Put on your tin foil hats, kids — we’ve got a conspiracy theory for you. Is the White House trying to pull a fast one on us by using a Melania Trump stunt double? See the ‘proof’ on Twitter that has voters convinced our FLOTUS is a fraud!

There’s a lot to dissect here, but first things first: why would the White House need to deploy a Melania Trump stunt double? Nobody really knows the answer to that question, but it doesn’t have anyone less convinced that President Donald Trump had a Melania decoy by his side during a press conference on the White House lawn on October 13. The masterful conspiracy theory was posited by intrepid internet explorer Andrea Wagner Barber, who posted a video of the presser on Facebook. Andrea pointed out that Melania didn’t look exactly like herself, and thousands on Twitter agreed. Watch the video below, and scroll through this gallery of Melania Pics to see if you can spot the difference!

To the casual viewer half-paying attention to another POTUS and FLOTUS appearance, there’s really nothing amiss about Melania. It’s when you look closer that you see some subtle differences. “Melania” — if that’s her real name — is wearing massive sunglasses that cover half her face. Chic, or suspicious? Her lips appear to be much bigger and differently shaped. As some have pointed out, her hair is a little frizzy and dry, far from the pristine condition she usually keeps it in. Could it be a wig?

Pay attention to the president, too. He says, “My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here…” Why would he need to point that out? Is he letting the world know that this isn’t Melania, and the real one’s chilling in Air Force One? Thinking about it, this isn’t the first time that he’s seemingly been confused about Melania’s whereabouts while they happen to be in the same room. During their trip to Texas to visit the victims of Hurricane Harvey, he said, “Melania wanted to be here today” during a press conference. Melania was standing directly beside him in her FLOTUS hat. Did Melania stay home and send out a decoy in her disaster heels?

Of course, the most logical answer here is that Melania was simply having a bad hair day, wore a little too much lipliner, and on impulse bought a pair of sunglasses that her friends haven’t told her don’t work yet. Or…the conspiracy theorists have a valid point. Political decoys have been used throughout modern history to protect high-powered individuals from harm, or to attend to duties they cannot fulfill themselves. However, the technique’s been used very sparingly, and most likely wouldn’t work for someone like Melania. Let these voters tell you why they’re absolutely convinced we’ve got a bodysnatcher in the White House:

HollywoodLifers, do you think the White House is using a Melania Trump stunt double? Let us know!