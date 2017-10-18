Prince Harry’s GF Meghan Markle Meets The Queen — Is A Royal Engagement Next?

OMG! Is this more proof that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to become engaged? The ‘Suits’ actress reportedly met the Queen during a very discrete tea party — get all the scoop here!

Eighteen months after meeting, Prince Harry, 33, has finally introduced his girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle, 36, to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, a new report by Daily Mail claims. And now, rumors of an imminent engagement are heating up — more so than ever before. Could a royal wedding be in our near future? It certainly looks that way. The meeting reportedly happened on Thursday, Oct. 12, and Meghan chatted with the Queen during a very discrete tea party. It may seem like a simple meeting, but it suggests the couple may be making plans for a future together. Click here to see more pics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The teatime meeting was reportedly “informal,” but that was to make Meghan feel more comfortable. Prince Harry and Meghan allegedly met the Queen in her “private sitting room on the first floor overlooking the palace gardens and Constitution Hill.” Prince Philip was not present, but Prince Harry and Meghan “arrived in time for tea at around 5pm,” the source said. Harry had previously spoken to his grandmother during the summer, asking if he could introduce Meghan, the site claims. And it looks like the Queen happily obliged!

Rumors of an imminent engagement have dogged the couple for the last several weeks, and this meeting with the Queen has only thrown fuel on the fire! Was meeting the Queen a last step before Prince Harry proposes? We can only hope! Prince Harry and Meghan make such a cute couple — we’d love to see them get married and start a family together. An engagement “is not a question of if but when,” a source further told Daily Mail.

