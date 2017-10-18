McKayla Maroney Reveals Horrific Alleged Abuse By Doctor: ‘I Thought I Was Going To Die’

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney has bravely come forward and revealed she was allegedly ‘molested’ by her team doctor and thought she was ‘going to die’ after she woke up in a hotel room alone with him.

“I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the US Women’s National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic Team,” McKayla Maroney, 21, claimed in a long Twitter message on Oct. 18. “Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.’ It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport. It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was ‘treated.’ It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and it happened before I won my Silver. For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old. I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo. He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought was going to die that night.”

McKayla made these terrifying accusations against her former team doctor as part of the #MeToo campaign, which has encouraged celebrities and other brave individuals to come forward with their stories of sexual assault and harassment. “People should know that this is not just happening in Hollywood,” McKayla continued. “This is happening everywhere. Wherever there is a position of power, there seems to be potential for abuse. I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things that I had to endure to get there, were unnecessary, and disgusting.”

Dr. Nassar plead guilty to receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and destruction and concealment of records in July 2017, according to MLive.com. “His sentencing date is Nov. 2017. In addition, the former Michigan State University sports doctor also faces 33 charges of criminal sexual conduct for alleged assaults that took place at the MSU sports clinic, his hold, and at a gymnastics club. As of July 2017, more than 100 former patients, all adolescents and college-age women, have filed lawsuits claiming they were allegedly abused by Dr. Nassar.

