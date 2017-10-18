Kim Kardashian flaunted her curvy body in skintight pants while having fun at a pumpkin patch on Oct. 17 with North & Saint. See the fun pics of the sexy star here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, had a grand old time with her children, North, 4, and Saint, 1, as she picked out pumpkins at an L.A. pumpkin patch on Oct. 17 in very fitting black pants and a black T-shirt. Her curves were on full display as she searched for the perfect pumpkin with her little mini-mes in tow and even joined the kids on an inflatable slide. SEE THE PICS HERE. The adorable trio seemed to be having the time of their lives while getting fully prepared for the upcoming Halloween holiday. Although Kim’s husband, Kanye West, 40, wasn’t with them during the outing, she definitely proved that she could still have a good time spending quality alone time with her little ones. SEE PICS OF OTHER STARS AT A PUMPKIN PATCH HERE!

Kim loves to embrace the way her body looks but only if she does it in the right way. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she likes to show off her curves in simple styles because otherwise she feels she looks ridiculous. She has become a role model for women when it comes to having a full body and continues to flaunt what she’s got whenever she has the chance! Whether she is posing on the red carpet or just casually stepping out for a meal with friends, she turns heads with her high quality fashion.

Kim is getting ready to become a family of five as she recently announced she is expecting a third child via surrogate. The brunette beauty must be thrilled about her growing brood. We can’t wait to see more family outings with the addition in the future and as always, we’re sure Kim will continue to look fantastic!

