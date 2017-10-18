Kim Kardashian Urging Kanye West Not To Drop Blac Chyna Diss Track After She Sues Rob & Family

Uh oh! Kim Kardashian wants to stop any type of rap war between hubby Kanye West and brother Rob’s ex Blac Chyna. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wants to avoid the drama.

If there’s one person the Kardashian clan wants to stop from spilling their family secrets, it’s Blac Chyna, 29. She’s currently at war with her ex and baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 30, and has taken out a restraining order against him that has already led to dramatic claims of violence and suicide attempts. The last thing the family wants is more publicity towards this ugly feud, and Kim Kardashian, 36, wants to make sure her hubby Kanye West. 40, doesn’t escalate matters by starting a rap war with Chyna. Especially since she’s starting a new career as a hip hop artist.

“Kim is a bit disturbed with Blac Chyna’s recent legal action towards the family and she wants to avoid any talk or interaction with Chyna at all costs. She has already told Kanye time and time again not to rap about her in any future music to the point it would affect their relationship in a bad way if he crossed Kim on this request,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She doesn’t want any reference to Blac Chyna either positively or negatively in any of Kanye’s music because that lives forever and she would rather have Chyna in the background and out of her family’s life as much as possible moving forward,” our insider adds.” Chy has claimed in court papers that Rob was abusive to her and threatened suicide several times. Not to mention, she has 11-month-old daughter Dream by Rob and a child with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga, 27, so she’s totally intertwined with the Kardashian crew. See Chyna’s court papers documenting her claims against the family, here.

So far Chyna has already spilled in court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.com, that she alleges that the Kardashian family was responsible for using their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season,” of her reality TV show with Rob. She also claimed to have texts that said Rob was going to kill himself, multiple times and said he knocked her to the ground in front of her son by Tyga, four-year-old King Cairo. Yeah, she’s not holding back anymore, so it would be wise for Kanye to keep out of this mess.

