Kim Kardashian Admits Her ‘Curvy’ Body Forces Her To Dress ‘Simple:’ Otherwise ‘I Look Like A Joke’

Kim Kardashian is NOT over those bad bikini pics from her vacation! She continues to put her insecurities out there and feels like she’s limited by her ‘curvy’ body type.

Kim Kardashian, 36, takes it upon herself to give Khloe Kardashian, 33, a little makeover on the Oct. 22 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it ends up being more about Kim! “I think I can just help Khloe have more simple style, because her body really is the accessory,” Kim says in a confessional. Wait, what?

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is also understandably confused by what her sister means, and jokingly asks: “Is that Kanye [West]‘s phrase?” Kim shakes her head. “No, I’m just saying that for me, I’m so curvy that if I try to put other things on it, I look like a joke,” she explains. Oh, Kim, you have nothing to worry about! Watch the new clip above.

As we know, Kim has been putting her body insecurities out in the open this season. After unflattering photos were taken of her on vacation in Mexico, she totally freaked out and started threatening to stay inside all the time so no one can take photos of her! Khloe even distracted Kim while Kourt swiped her phone and deleted all of her social media and celebrity news apps so she could take a break from the nonsense. Might seem a little harsh, but Kim has been super upset lately! See more pics from Season 14 of KUWTK.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim has a reason to feel like she can’t dress a certain way? Tell us how you feel about this!