Khloe Kardashian Terrified Tristan Will Leave Her Before Baby: She ‘Lies Awake At Night’ Over It

Khloe’s dealing with a lot of fears during her first pregnancy, and trust issues with boyfriend Tristan Thompson aren’t helping. She’s terrified that he’ll split while she’s still pregnant!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, should be enjoying the excitement of first-time motherhood, but something’s weighing her down. She’s reportedly fixated on the possibility of boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, abandoning her before their baby’s born! Tristan hasn’t given any indication that he would ever do that to her, but she still has her fears, considering his past. Poor Khloe! Now, it’s up to Tristan to convince Khloe that he’s in it for the long haul, with both her and their baby.

“Tristan swears that he won’t desert her, but Khloe doesn’t believe him,” a source told Star Magazine. “After all, he left his ex [model Jordan Craig] when she was pregnant.” Okay, that’s a pretty solid reason to worry about her relationship with Tristan. Tristan’s son wasn’t born until he was already in a relationship with Khloe. It’s only natural that she would worry Tristan would get cold feet about his second child. Hopefully, he can gain her trust before her due date nears!

Trust issues aside, though, Khloe is still going to have her anxieties over the pregnancy. One of the biggest issues she’s having right now is Tristan’s high intensity, nonstop career. NBA season just started up again, and that means her dude’s on the road playing for the Cavaliers most of the time. If the Cavs make it to the NBA playoffs again in the winter, when Khloe’s allegedly due, he could be tied up on the court while she’s having contractions. At least, that’s what Khloe’s scared will happen.”[Khloe] lies awake at night worrying about him not making it to the hospital in time,” the source said. Aww! Hopefully, Khloe can rest easy knowing that this likely won’t happen!

