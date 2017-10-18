Will Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Reveal Pregnancies On Family Christmas Card? Kris’ Plans Revealed

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have yet to confirm they’re both pregnant, and we’ve learned that the Kardashian Christmas card might be the moment it finally happens. Here’s what Kris Jenner is thinking!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are both reportedly pregnant, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that the sisters and their momager Kris Jenner, 61, are planning to go public with the news this holiday season! “The Kardashian Christmas card is something that is very important for Kris Jenner,” the insider shares. “Kris wants to take everyone’s excitement and use this year’s card to be the reveal of all the pregnancies in the family.” How exciting is that?!

“We all know of the past versions of the card and how everyone goes bonkers over them,” the source continues, “And Kris wants everyone to make it 100% official via an announcement on the card.” See pics of the Kardashian Christmas cards over the years.

Knowing this family, it’s not likely to be a simple written message on the card. You know Khloe (who is reportedly expecting with Tristan Thompson, 26) and Kylie (with Travis Scott, 25) will showcase their baby bumps in tight-fitting gowns or something! Either way, we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Meanwhile, we also hear that Kylie is planning a pregnancy photo shoot. The Lip Kit mogul was “inspired by Beyonce,” who of course posed in an iconic series of photographs to announce she was pregnant with twins! Kylie has been meeting with “amazing artists and photographers” to brainstorm, our source says, and we’re sure whatever she comes up with will be amazing.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Kylie will reveal their pregnancies on the family Christmas card this year? Tell us your theories in the comments!