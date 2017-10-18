Khloe Kardashian Carefully Hides Alleged Baby Bump In Fan Selfie At Cavs Opener

We see what you did there, Khlo! The Kardashian sis, one of three who’s reportedly expecting, managed to hide her alleged baby bump while still snapping fan photos at the Cavs season opener last night! Check it out!

It looks like we’re not the only ones who are pumped for the start of the 2017-18 NBA season! Khloe Kardashian, 33, was in attendance for the Cavaliers season opener against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland on Oct. 17; which the Cavs took the W 102-99. When Khloe hits the Cavs home games to support her man, Tristan Thompson, 26, she usually attracts major attention, which leads to fan photos. And, although she’s reportedly pregnant with Thompson’s baby — and hiding her apparent bump — that didn’t stop her from snapping photos with excited fans. [See the image below]

Khloe strategically hid her reported baby bump in a fan selfie, where it appears she took the photo herself. Therefore, that angle where we can only see her stunning face, was all a ploy by the Good American designer, herself. The excited fan quickly took to Instagram to post the photo, which was taken inside Quicken Loans Arena. Khloe donned all black while she sat with her and Tristan’s friends. She documented part of the night on her Snapchat, where Khloe showed her crew indulging in some pizza, while she kept it healthy with an orange.

The news of Khloe’s pregnancy almost broke the internet on Sept. 26. If the reports are true, this will be baby No. 1 for Khloe and Tristan’s second child. He is already a father to son, Prince Oliver, who he welcomed in Dec. 2016, with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Khloe’s pregnancy news came after it was reported that her little sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25. And, as you may know, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child together, via surrogate. Kim has been open about her past pregnancy difficulties and health issues, therefore the couple had to seek other options this time around.

Although fans are very excited for a Kardashian/Thompson baby, the couple has yet to confirm the pregnancy reports. However, reports claimed her baby bump was visible in recent photos. Khloe was photographed in the Bay area on Oct. 14, where she put her mid-section on display in jeans and a black top. But, was it really a bump ? — You can be the judge of that. Click here to see the snaps in question!

