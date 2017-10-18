‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Announces Sexy New Plus-Size Model, Kate Wasley

‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ just added to its 2018 rookie roster! Kate Wasley, an Aussie, plus-size model, will star in the annual issue and she’s got a powerful message to deliver! Learn all about Kate, here!

Kate Wasley, will join the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family as a 2018 rookie, the magazine announced on Oct. 18! Wasley [pictured below], an Aussie native, expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing, “BEYOND EXCITED TO OFFICIALLY BE A @SISWIMSUIT ROOKIE… I’m honestly lost for words right now”. SI took to Facebook to reveal its last two models for this year’s issue in a video shot in Aruba [where the shoot took place]. And, no that wasn’t a typo — We meant to include that the magazine announced “two” new rookies. Wasley will be joined on the iconic mag’s pages by Georgia Gibbs!

Gibbs, also an Aussie native, is Wasley’s best friend and business partner. As for how they feel about their new SI gig? — “We are beyond excited to be apart of the SI family,” Wasley gushed on behalf of them both. “To be a part of something so iconic that is so inclusive of race, size and shape is truly a dream come true!”

The model duo, are the creators of Any BODY, a passion project and blog that celebrates beauty of all shapes and sizes. Gibbs and Wasley’s goal is to stop the comparisons of sizes and body image. They created the popular brand after a photo they posted from a night out together went viral; the photo was picked up by other Instagram accounts and scrutinized for photoshop. While some people complimented the snap, others claimed the girls edited their bodies.

“It’s for anyone that’s ever felt insecure because they’re ‘too thin,’ or ‘too fat,’ have rolls, scars, cellulite or stretch marks,” Wasley explained to the mag of Any BODY. “It’s for anyone that’s ever been told they would be beautiful if they only lost weight.” The pair, who define friendship goals, grace the October [2017] cover of Australia’s Women’s Health and Fitness magazine.

Wasley and Gibbs are the sixth and seventh rookies to be announced for the 2018 Swimsuit Issue. As recent as Monday, Oct. 16, the mag revealed it’s fifth rookie, LA-based model, Raven Lyn, 24. Before Lyn, was Christie Brinkley‘s daughter, and probably the most well known name to hit the rookie roster, Sailor Brinkley, 18. Other rookies for 2018 include, social media star, Alexis Ren, 20, Victoria’s Secret PINK model, Chase Carter, 20, SI Swim model search winner, Anne De Paula, and Robin Holzken, 20, who’s worked with Victoria’s Secret and Guess.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kate and the other rookies?