Kate Middleton’s 3rd Pregnancy Has Been ‘Absolute Hell’: Her Brutal Recovery & Plans Revealed

Though it was ‘worrying’ at first, Kate Middleton has recovered from morning sickness of her third pregnancy. After going through ‘hell,’ the British royal is getting stronger as she plans for baby no. 3!

The miracle of childbirth can be so wonderful and awe-inspiring – after all the serve nausea and vomiting. Kate Middleton, 35, can attest to this, as the British royal once against suffered an extreme case of morning sickness at the start of her third pregnancy. “Hyperemesis gravidarum is extremely tolling on the body and can make the first trimester, and often beyond, absolute hell,” a source close to Kate Middleton told Us Weekly. “But she’s doing well and taking it day by day. She’s committed to occasional engagements as she gets her strength back.”

In fact, if all goes well, Kate will be by Prince William’s side when the 35-year-old monarch makes an official trip to Sweden and Norway in mid-November. “She’s hoping she will be well enough, but if she isn’t, William will go solo,” the insider says. She’s also hoping to start making the 40-minute commute to London’s Thomas’s Battersea school, where Prince George, 4 has enrolled. Kate missed out on George’s first day of school due to morning sickness, and would like to make that up to her baby boy. “There are no plans for her to publicly take him, but she’s very much looking forward to getting involved in those runs. “

“It was a difficult start to the pregnancy. She is significantly better, especially when you compare to how bad she was at the start. It was a worrying time for everyone.” Thankfully, Kate has been tended to doctors on a daily basis, and the insider says that the Duchess of Cambridge is “well enough to have normal days and get the rest and nutrition that she needs.” Once she gets fully back on her feet, she’s ready to return to the public full time, and will “probably make appearances until about a month before she gives birth.”

The Duchess of Cambridge chats to @JudyMurray who has been giving some @WeAreCoachCore apprentices some coaching tips.🎾 pic.twitter.com/Xw1AV3ooZH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2017

When would that be, exactly? Well, royal watchers better clear their schedule in spring 2018. Kate and William made the official due date announcement on Oct. 18, saying that Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 2, can expect their new baby sister or brother to arrive in April 2018.

