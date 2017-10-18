Justin Bieber’s Sweet Offer To Babysit For Kylie Jenner: He ‘Really Wants’ To Be A Dad

Justin Bieber wants a baby, baby, baby! The Biebs reportedly told his friend Kylie Jenner that he’d love to babysit for her and help out with her little one, because he’d like to practice for having his own one day.

Justin Bieber, 23, is over the moon that his good friend, Kylie Jenner, 20, is expecting a baby. He and Kylie have been through thick and thin together, and he’s standing by her side through pregnancy and beyond. One amazing way he’s reportedly lending the pregnant makeup mogul support? Babysitting services! “He told [Kylie] he’d love to babysit!”, a source told Life & Style Magazine. Bottles and dirty diapers? Justin’s ready for it all!

This wouldn’t be Justin’s first time at the rodeo. He’s the proud big brother of two young siblings, Jaxon Bieber, 7, and Jazmyn Bieber, 9, and takes care of them all the time. Anytime they’re pictured together, Justin has the biggest smile on his face! His friends, manager Scooter Braun and Pastor Carl Lentz, both have young kids, and “he adores spending time with them,” the source said, and now he’s got major “baby fever.”

So, when can we expect a little Justin Jr.? Don’t hold your breathe just yet; Justin’s only 23 and not in a relationship, but he’s getting his life in check to one day start a family, the source told Life & Style. “”Justin’s spending a lot of time thinking about what he wants long-term. He’s changing his lifestyle in an attempt to make himself a better person. Having a baby is at the top of his list of priorities,” they told the mag. And he may not wait for the right woman to come along to start a family, either. He’s apparently open to adopting as a single parent! Will Kylie return the favor and babysit for Justin one day?

