Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Agree Kids Are A ‘Must’ After Marriage: When They’ll Start Family

They’re ready for a family! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may be newly engaged but they’re already thinking of having kids, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out when here!

Now that Joe Jonas, 28, and his bride-to-be Sophie Turner, 21, are happily engaged, they are excited to start trying for their own family after they get married. “Children is a must for Joe and Sophie and they would like to start a family real soon but they have decided that they have to wait,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Not only do they want to officially be married before that but they will not start until Game of Thrones is over. Once the show ends you can almost guarantee a pregnancy announcement. They want to have a plethora of children.” SEE SOME OF THE MOST ADORABLE PICS OF JOE AND SOPHIE HERE!

The sweet couple look more in love than ever and have made quite the headlines with their romantic engagement. They proudly showed off Sophie’s incredible diamond ring on social media and Joe’s even received support from ex-girlfriends like Demi Lovato, 25. With Joe’s up and down dating history with many gorgeous women, we’re happy that he’s finally found his leading lady!

Joe and Sophie began dating nearly a year ago and was first seen together in Nov. 2016. Since then, they have become inseparable and appear to be a perfect fit whether they are out in public for their respective careers or lounging around comfortably at home. No official wedding details have been confirmed but we can’t wait to see what the two lovebirds have in store. We bet it will be truly magical just like their relationship has been!

