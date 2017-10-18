Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Cleavage & Flawless Booty In Red Latex Outfit At Tidal Concert

Jennifer Lopez showed off her flawless body in a super sexy red latex outfit at the Tidal X benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 17. Get the details on her red hot look below!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, is like a fine wine — she gets better with age! She looked so good on stage at the Tidal X concert, benefiting natural disaster victims, on October 17. Jennifer slayed the stage alongside Jay Z, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony and many more! The concert was in Brooklyn, but Jenny from the block came out in full effect! “The Bronx is in here… #Tidal #barclayscenter #brooklyn #benefitconcert #puertorico #boricua,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

Jenny looked gorgeous in a red sequin bralette and sexy, red sequin over-the-knee boots. (See how more stars are wearing thigh-high boots here!) She wore a red latex, high-waisted thong that really amped up the sex appeal! She was rocking a baggy red hoodie at first, but then, it was time to get SERIOUS! The sexy red outfit was by Michael Ngo. Her super long blonde hair was styled in loose waves by Danielle Priano. Her gorgeous makeup, which held up perfectly on stage as she killed her set, was done by Scott Barnes. She went with her signature neutral makeup — long lashes, and nude, glossy lips. Her exact eye look was thanks to Huda Beauty’s Faux Mink Lash Collection in Noelle. At one point, she was also rocking a red sequin Yankees hat — a clear nod to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer also wore a red outfit at the SOMOS LIVE! benefit concert on October 14. It’s obvious that the color suits her!



