Two and a half weeks after a shooting broke out at Jason Aldean’s Las Vegas concert, he took the stage for a special performance at the CMT Artists of the Year event. Here’s how he paid tribute to the victims.

Jason Aldean, 40, was one of five artists honored at CMT Artists of the Year 2017 on Oct. 18, and he used the live broadcast as another opportunity to remember the lives lost during a deadly massacre at his Oct. 1 show in Las Vegas. The country singer took the stage to perform recently deceased rocker Tom Petty‘s classic “I Won’t Back Down” and got emotional as he acknowledged the shooting victims, 58 who are dead and more than 500 who were left injured. CMT transformed its AOTY event this year into a “night of hope and healing,” so it was fitting that Jason took a moment for this emotional tribute. He was joined by Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Little Big Town for the epic performance and fans on Twitter totally lost it with praise.

Jason was in the middle of a performance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel. The singer, his pregnant wife, Brittany Aldean, and crew members were able to hide behind equipment and avoid the bullets, but hundreds of other were not so lucky. Less than a week later, Jason appeared on Saturday Night Live for a touching performance of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Back Down,” and he resumed his tour on Oct. 12.

Along with the 40-year-old, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris and Keith were also honored at Artists of the Year. The evening also featured powerful performances of “Rise Up” and “Stand Up For Something” from Andra Day, LBT Common and Lee Ann Womack.

