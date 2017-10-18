Is Chrissy Teigen Pregnant With Baby No. 2? Report Claims She & John Legend Are Expecting

And baby makes 4? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are reportedly expecting another child, according to a new report! And, you’ll never guess who reportedly spilled the news!

Luna Legend, [17 months], will make the best big sister, and it looks like she’s going to have to step up to the plate very soon! Chrissy Teigen, 31, is pregnant with baby No. 2, according to Life & Style magazine! The mag goes on to claim that Chrissy’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen is the one who spilled the tea during a recent set visit. “Chrissy was crying for what seemed like no reason,” their source says. Vilailuck was reportedly the one who witnessed Chrissy’s episode. “She was overheard saying, ‘My daughter is so emotional these days because she’s pregnant.'” The insider notes that Chrissy’s been wearing loose clothes lately, to hide her growing bump. Chrissy and John Legend, 38, have yet to address the baby rumors.

The shocking report came after Chrissy revealed that she and John would soon be trying for baby No. 2. In InStyle‘s November cover story, the model revealed that she and John will attempt to get pregnant for a second time through in vitro fertilization. She has been very open about having to undergo IVF to conceive their first child, daughter, Luna. Chrissy revealed that she will have a frozen embryo implanted within the coming months in hopes of baby No. 2; the embryo is the last one she and John have from fertility treatments she underwent several years ago. Chrissy has revealed that she and John would love a little boy!

Chrissy and John welcomed their first child, Luna Simone Stephens on April 14, 2016. The couple announced the happy news on social media. Chrissy has also been open about her struggle with Postpartum Depression, with her first mention of PPD in an open essay for Glamour in March 2017. She wrote that she had been prescribed an antidepressant and planned to begin seeing a therapist. She recalled asking herself, “How can I feel this way [unhappy] when everything is so great?” Chrissy said she had a hard time coming to terms with PPD. She has praised John for being a wonderful support system since Luna was born.

As mentioned above, the couple has yet to address or confirm the baby news. But, hopefully they will be expanding their family very soon!

