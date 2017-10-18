‘L&HH’s Hazel Blasts Moniece Slaughter & Others For Hating On Her For Being ‘Light Skinned’ In Epic Rant

Uh-oh! Hazel-E is fighting ugly! The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star just took to Instagram to UNLOAD on some co-stars and other women for calling her ‘light skinned’! Check out her brutal tirade.

The gloves just came off! Love & Hip Hop stunner Hazel-E, 37, just lashed out at the likes of Moniece Slaughter, 30, Jess Hilarious, 25, Brooke Valentine, 33, and more over the color of her skin! In a few posts, she laid into her critics with some pretty harsh words. “I see all you black ass b*tches that hate me!” she captioned photos of several of her apparent enemies. “Stop bleaching your skin, and fix the inside first and maybe all you hoes wouldn’t be so mad. Love the skin you in ladies… it takes a village to take me out but what ya’ll fail to realize is I’m still on top, and none of you b*tches WILL EVER compare to me or be on my level.”

Next, Hazel brought up a dark chapter in the racial discrimination of African Americans in America. “I got money in the streets, anybody lookin for a check hit me up. B*tches mad cuz they couldn’t pass the brown paper bag test. Yes I said it. Back on my business with my United Nations. Sorry mom you kept me away from these type of girls all my life, you said they would hate me because I’m light skin (sic)…you were right!” Wow. She was referencing to an actual test in which certain institutions only allowed individuals with skin the tone of a paper bag or lighter. Head here for photos from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

As you can imagine, her comments have been met with a fierce backlash. “Hazel E needs to sit down and think about another career option, tv and music clearly isn’t her talent..maybe a host at a museum or somethin,” one user commented. “Hazel E has volatile energy. Prime example of your inside making your outside look ugly,” another wrote. Something tells us this is just the beginning of the backlash Hazel will face for her hurtful comments.

HollywoodLifers, are you as surprised by Hazel’s rant as we are? Let us know!