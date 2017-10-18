Gordon Hayward To Undergo Surgery After Horrific Ankle Injury: Will He Be Out For The NBA Season?

After suffering one of the more gruesome injuries in recent NBA history, Gordon Hayward is headed for the operating room. The Boston Celtics star needs surgery for his fractured ankle. Is his season over?

Everything changed for Gordon Hayward in a blink of an eye. After six seasons with the Utah Jazz, the 27-year-old basketball player made his debut with the Boston Celtics on Oct. 17, only to snap his ankle six minutes into the game. After writhing in pain, the medical staff carted him off the court and Celtics coach Brad Stevens, 40, said his player dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia. Gordon was set to fly back to Boston that night and then head straight to New England Baptist Hospital. There, he would undergo surgery for his busted leg, according to ESPN’s Michael Wilbon.

Does this mean his season’s over? Will he be back in a few weeks? Doctors and the team will know better after Gordon’s out of the operating room. “From what I was told it was a dislocated ankle and a fracture, what is it a tibia down there?” Coach Stevens told reporters following the 102-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Sporting News. “Whatever the bone is in the leg. So the doctors here have looked at it, our doctors have looked at it, and we’ll know a lot more (when) he goes straight to the hospital when he gets home.”

The injury appears to be a clean break, sources told Yahoo Sports, and while more tests will be needed to figure out a timetable for Gordon’s return, the team is reportedly “cautiously optimistic” that he’ll be back sooner than later. “The injury was tough,” Gordon’s fellow Celtics “rookie” Kyrie Irving, 25, said. “We have to pick ourselves up and continue with the season as best we can until he’s back with us. We know ‘G’ is going to be fighting to get back on the court. We just need to keep fighting.”

LeBron gives Gordon Hayward some words of encouragement following his injury. pic.twitter.com/VW4HDDoP2k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2017

Though he was playing on the opposite team, LeBron James, 32, made sure to offer words of encouragement for “G” as he was being taken off the court. That’s the true spirit of sportsmanship! Sadly, Mia Khalifa’s comment on the situation didn’t go over so well with fans. The 24-year-old former porn star-turned-sports commentator tweeted that Gordon was a “sacrificial lamb,” and sports fans quickly dragged Mia for what they deemed a crude, “inappropriate” remark.

Here’s hoping Gordon’s has a speedy recover. Get well soon! HollywoodLifers, leave your own “get well soon” message below.