Gord Downie Dead: Tragically Hip Frontman Dies After 2-Year Battle With Brain Cancer

This is just heartbreaking. Gord Downie, the lead singer of the band Tragically Hip, is dead at just 53 years old after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Gord Downie has died at the age of 53, according to an official statement on the website of his band Tragically Hip. “Last night Gord quietly passed away with his beloved children and family close by,” the Oct. 18 post from the Downie family reads. “Gord knew this day was coming — his response was to spend this precious time as he always had — making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips.”

“Gord said he had lived many lives. As a musician, he lived “the life” for over 30 years, lucky to do most of it with his high school buddies. At home, he worked just as tirelessly at being a good father, son, brother, husband and friend,” the statement added of Gord, who was tragically diagnosed with brain cancer, as we learned in May 2016.

“No one worked harder on every part of their life than Gord. No one. We would like to thank all the kind folks at KGH and Sunnybrook, Gord’s bandmates, management team, friends and fans. Thank you for all the help and support over the past two years. Thank you everyone for all the respect, admiration and love you have given Gord throughout the years – those tender offerings touched his heart and he takes them with him now as he walks among the stars. Love you forever Gord.”

Gord suffered from glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor. It invaded his left temporal lobe in Dec. 2015, according to the Toronto Star. When his illness was announced in 2016, the band embarked on a final summer tour and the last show took place in Kingston on Aug. 20. The rock musician also released five solo albums, and was an avid environmentalist. He leaves behind his ex-wife Laura Leigh Usher, who is also a cancer survivor, and their four children.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts for Gord’s friends and family in the comments.