Crazy ‘GoT’ Theory About Daenerys’ Ex Lover Debunked — Will Daario Ever Return?

There’s a fan theory that’s been swirling around the Internet about Daario returning to ‘GoT’ to help out Daenerys once again, but a new casting leaves this theory dead in the water. Does this mean we’ll never see Daario again?

German hunk Marc Rissmann has been cast as Harry Strickland in the final season of Game of Thrones, according to popular GoT fan site The Watchers on the Wall. The casting was reportedly revealed in Marc’s Spotlight CV and by his agency. Harry Strickland is a character from George R.R. Martin’s books. He’s the leader of the mercenary group, the Golden Company! Okay, so, how does this deal with Daario?

The fan theory claimed Daario would be revealed as the leader of the Golden Company, and while he would technically be working for Cersei, he would be secretly helping Daenerys take down Cersei. Remember back in season 7, Euron went off to get the Golden Company for Cersei to help her win the fight for the Iron Throne against Daenerys. From this casting news, it’s almost a sure bet that Daario won’t be returning as part of the Golden Company storyline.

But could we see Daario again? Yes, absolutely. While nothing has been confirmed, nothing has been denied either. The last time we saw Daario was at the end of season 6, when Daenerys left him heartbroken back in the Bay of Dragons to keep the peace. Daario and Daenerys had a romantic relationship during her time there, but she ultimately had to break things off because she couldn’t bring a lover to Westeros. With the fight against Cersei and the Night King more threatening than ever, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see Daario pop up again by the end of the series. Game of Thrones season 8 does not have a premiere date yet.

