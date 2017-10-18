Fifth Harmony Vows To ‘Move Forward As A Group’ To Prove Camila Cabello ‘Wrong’

Fifth Harmony is on top of the charts despite losing singer Camila Cabello. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the group is sticking together to prove to their former member that they are all-stars!

Is it just us or has Fifth Harmony started slaying harder than ever now that Camila Cabello, 20, left the band? Their single “He Like That” has been all over the radio and the ladies completely killed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live with the tune on Oct. 17. They’re stronger than ever now and they want to prove to the world that they’re the real deal without the Cuban hottie. “They all originally wanted to make it as solo artists until they were put together on The X Factor and they all still have those dreams. But are they going to break up? Not anytime soon. They are going to move forward as a group to prove Camila wrong,” a source close to the group tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The four remaining singers Ally Brooke, 24, Lauren Jauregui, 21, Dinah Jane, 20, and Normani Kordei, 21, absolutely crushed it at the Tidal X show in Brooklyn that Jimmy shared live. They grinded hard in matching hot pink latex bodysuits while singing about how “He like that bang, bang, bang. He like that bomb, bomb, bomb.” How could anyone resist these talented beauties? See pics of Fifth Harmony, here.

“At the same time they also are interested in doing their own things, everything from their own music or acting and they will give themselves time to achieve those goals. They are interested in making it all work. They made it work with Normani on Dancing with the Stars and they will work it out when they want to do other things, but will continue to return to Fifth Harmony. They are going to remain a group, the talk of an actual breakup is premature and non-existent at best,” our insider adds. Amen to that, because these ladies have never been more on fire and we can’t wait for what they have in store for us next!

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite Fifth Harmony song?