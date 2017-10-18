Is Fifth Harmony Headed For A Split? They All Reportedly ‘Wish’ They Quit 1st Like Camila

Fifth Harmony’s reportedly on the brink of breaking up, and it may be happening sooner than later. Just like Camila Cabello, the girls are reportedly getting their solo careers in order. What happened?

Say it ain’t so! Ally Brooke, 24, Lauren Jauregui, 21, Dinah Jane, 20, and Normani Kordei, 21 — are reportedly getting nervous about the future of Fifth Harmony, and they’re quietly making plans for their next moves, according to Life & Style Magazine. After five years together, the girls have reached major success and survived the departure of former friend Camila Cabello, 20. But they’re still feeling her absence months later, and allegedly starting to think she maybe had the right idea by going solo.

“[Fifth Harmony] is on the brink of splitting up,” a source told Life & Style. “They feel like they’re on a sinking ship and are each trying to work out their next move. Seeing Camila do so well is like a punch in the gut for the girls. They are seething with jealousy over her success. The other girls are worried about their futures, and all wish they’d have been the one to quit first.”

Whoa! We seriously don’t know what we’d do if Fifth Harmony broke up. Losing Camila was bad enough! But her departure did give us the gift of amazing solo music like “Havana”, so hearing what the other ladies could be cooking up on their own is actually exciting. Hey, if we could survive the One Direction hiatus, we’ve got this! There’s always a chance that Fifth Harmony and Camila could come together to chat about solo careers when they both perform at Jingle Ball 2017!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Fifth Harmony’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Fifth Harmony’s reportedly considering a split? Let us know!