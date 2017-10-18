California Dad, Pleads Guilty To Drugging, Raping & Murdering Daughter, 14

Totally horrifying. Mark Mesiti has just admitted to drugging and raping his daughter before killing her in 2006. Here’s how law enforcement uncovered his crimes.

It was cold case for years. In August 2006, 14-year-old Alycia Mesiti disappeared in Ceres, CA. Her father Mark Mesiti said she was on a camping trip with friends and never came back. Then, in 2009 Alycia’s remains were discovered buried behind Mark’s old rental home. The discovery of the remains helped police get a warrant to search Mark’s new home, where they found a meth lab. But, considering the pitch-black circumstances, that is not even close to the most serious charge Mark pled guilty to on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Head here to look back at the celebrities we’ve lost in 2017.

Mark confessed to 49 charges against him including drugging and repeatedly raping his daughter over a period of months. He also filmed these appalling encounters. During testimony, the jury was shown roughly 100 images of child pornography found on Mark’s computer. Half of which involved his daughter. Law enforcement believes she was killed by the same drugs her father used to sedate her.

Mr. Mesiti pled guilty to the charges in order to escape the death penalty. But his daughter wasn’t his only alleged victim. According to the Daily Mail, he also reportedly preyed upon an eight-year-old girl who lived in his apartment and a teen. Although the trial had been going on for six weeks, prosecutors still had 1,700 images and videos of child pornography from Mark’s computers that they planned to present in the trial. “I’m just extremely relieved the trial is over,” Alycia’s great-aunt Roberta Fitzpatrick said to the Mercury News. “It’s been a very, very long horrible journey, not just for me but for Alycia’s mom.”

HollywoodLifers, are you as devastated by this story as we are? Let us know.