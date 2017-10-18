‘Cruel Intentions’ Reunion: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunites With Selma Blair & We Can’t Handle It

OMG! We are having major 1999 flashbacks after seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with her ‘Cruel Intentions’ co-star and kisser, Selma Blair.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 40, and Selma Blair, 45, aren’t exactly teaching each other how to french kiss these days. The good news? They’re still friends, as revealed on SMG’s Instagram when she posted the cutest selfie with her former co-star on October 17. “Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens,” Sarah captioned the photo, in which she and Selma are squished close together like the best of friends. “@therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever.” Um, okay, we’re obsessed with this.

Selma posted the same picture on her own Instagram with an even sweeter caption, if you can believe it. “My angels really pulled through last night,” Selma wrote. “So many wonderful women celebrating @theskimm but the most important to me was cuddling with my forever girl @sarahmgellar, I needed that.” Sarah even commented Selma’s picture, writing: “I always needed that.” Gah, we really can’t handle these two. What we also can’t handle is that it’s been just over 18 years since Cruel Intentions was released in 1999. Yes, really. Sadly the television series reboot we were all hoping for is officially dead in the water, as reported by our sister site Deadline in December 2016, but we’re still holding out hope. As Sarah herself has said in the past, it has to be done right!

