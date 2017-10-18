Are Charlie Puth & Danielle Campbell Dating? Fans Are Convinced They’re Flirting

Hot new couple alert? Charlie Puth and Danielle Campbell just might have a romance blossoming between them, and we’ve got the evidence here! Do you think they’re dating?

Fans think Charlie Puth, 25, and Danielle Campbell, 22, are secretly dating, and the supporting info definitely points in that direction! First, Charlie shared a screenshot of him FaceTiming someone on Oct. 15. As you can see below, the person he appeared to be calling was Danielle — and Charlie quickly deleted the grab, obviously not wanting fans to see!

But wait, there’s more. Charlie also commented on a superhot photo of Danielle that she posted on Instagram Oct. 3. “I like your hat,” he wrote, and it instantly sent fans into a frenzy. “Okay charlie so you’re dating @thedaniellecampbell right??” one fan replied to the “Attention” singer. They’ve also pointed out that as of recently, Danielle follows not just Charlie, but his siblings Stephen and Mikaela on Instagram! Danielle is also one of just 99 people that Charlie follows on Insta.

Finally, in an Oct. 12 clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Charlie reveals that he’s dating someone! “I’m actually not single right now,” he shared. “I’m in a relationship…[but] I’m kind of done with dating people in the public,” Charlie added. Okay, so he might not be confirming a relationship with Danielle anytime soon! You can watch him talk about it in the clip above.

Danielle and Louis Tomlinson, 25, split in January 2017, and she was linked to Gregg Sulkin, 25, shortly after. Yes, that Gregg — and awkwardly enough, Charlie and Bella Thorne, 20, were also briefly rumored to be dating, making for a love rectangle, if you will! Now, it would seem that Danielle and Charlie have happily found each other. Check out more of Danielle’s best pics.

See the proof and fan tweets:

charlie deleted this i think because we noticed it said danielle campbell (i think his new gf) @charlieputh pic.twitter.com/omjz6rAR9a — jada (@Charlie_myworld) October 15, 2017

@charlieputh is dating Danielle Campbell! 😭 It has been confirmed! And also she’s following @mikaelaputh and @stephenputh We still love you! — Charlie Puth (@charlesoputh) October 15, 2017

Dude, this Charlie Puth and Danielle Campbell thing makes me so excited. They’re both hot & talented & nice & cute, absolute power couple 🔥 — vyctoria pereira 💟 (@vycppbarros) October 16, 2017

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for confirmation.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Charlie and Danielle make a cute couple? Tell us if you want them to date!