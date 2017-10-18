Is anyone else crying? HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE photo of Chad Michael Murray going back to the ‘OTH’ bridge for EyeCon’s ‘Return to Tree Hill’ event. Plus, see Lucas and Nathan together again!

Now all we need is Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want To Be” playing on repeat. Chad Michael Murray, 36, and more One Tree Hill cast member went back to Wilmington, North Carolina, for EyeCon’s annual “Return To Tree Hill” event from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15. HollywoodLife.com obtained an EXCLUSIVE EyeCon photo of Chad back at the iconic bridge made famous by the show. Every OTH fan can remember Lucas dribbling his basketball across the bridge during the opening credits. #NeverForget.

HollywoodLife.com also has an EXCLUSIVE picture of Chad and James Lafferty, 32, a.k.a. Lucas and Nathan, posing for a photo together. Could these two brothers be any cuter? These boys are aging like fine wine, that’s for sure! These EyeCon events are a real treat for OTH fans. Even though the show has been off the air for 5 years, the OTH family is stronger than ever.

Chad also posted his own pic from the bridge on Instagram and captioned it, “Who’s bridge? OUR BRIDGE! Wonder how many 🏀 have accidentally bounced off & are living down below… #OTH.” Other stars from the show that attended the EyeCon convention included Craig Sheffer, 57, Stephen Colletti, 31, Michael Copon, 34, Antwon Tanner, 42, Lee Norris, 36, Robbie Jones, 40, and Bevin Prince, 35. That’s one hell of a reunion! Our hearts can’t handle how close this cast still is after all these years! In addition, the convention raised $3,000 for Luca Iclodean, a fan who was injured during the Las Vegas shooting, according to Star News Online.

