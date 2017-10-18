News

Taliban Hostage & Mom of 3 Rushed To Hospital After Years Of Beatings By Terrorists

Caitlan Coleman
REX/Shutterstock
Joshua Boyle and son Jonah play in the garden at his parents house in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. A couple held hostage for five years by a Taliban-linked network and forced to raise three children while in captivity were initially targeted for ransom because of the impending birth of their first child, the Canadian man at the heart of the case speculated Saturday. Boyle said he and his wife Caitlan Coleman heard at least half a dozen reasons why they had been snatched from a village in Afghanistan and held against their will by the Haqqani network over the years they were imprisoned. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press via AP)
From left, Patrick Boyle, Linda Boyle, Lyn Coleman and Jim Coleman hold photo of their kidnapped children, Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman, who were taken by the Taliban in late 2012, Wednesday, June 4, 2014, in Stewartstown, Pa. The family of a pregnant American woman who went missing in Afghanistan in late 2012 with her Canadian husband received two videos last year in which the couple asked the U.S. government to help free them and their child from Taliban captors, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Bill Gorman)
FILE - In this June 4, 2014 file photo, mother's Linda Boyle, left and Lyn Coleman hold a photo of their married children, Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman, in Stewartstown, Pa. Pakistan’s military said soldiers have recovered 5 Western hostages held by the Taliban for years saying it worked with U.S. intelligence officials to track down the hostages and free them after discovering they had been brought into Pakistan. Two army officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, identified the hostages as Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their children who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012. (AP Photo/Bill Gorman, File) View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.

Former Taliban hostage Caitlan Coleman, who along with husband Joshua Boyle was held for five years, was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 16. Find out more details about her emergency here.

Caitlan Coleman, an American who has just been released on Oct. 11 after being held hostage in Afghanistan by the Taliban for five years, was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 16, according to her husband and fellow hostage, Joshua Boyle. The mother of three could be seen in a hospital bed with one of her children sleeping beside her in a photo shared by Joshua and obtained by the Daily Mail. In the photo, Caitlan is still wearing a veil that she was required to wear while being held captive. Although no reason for the hospital visit has been given, Joshua has previously stated that his wife has been through a lot, including being beaten and raped by a guard while they were hostages. See pics of Caitlan and her family here.

After being free, the couple explained that they had their children when they were hostages because they had always wanted a big family and didn’t want their unfortunate circumstances to stop them. Joshua also revealed that Caitlan was pregnant at the time they were put into captivity and was forced to have an abortion by the Haqqani militiants.

The couple was captured back in 2012 when they were on a backpacking trip and had been shifted around to three different prisons throughout the five years they were held. Since leaving Afghanistan, Joshua and Caitlan went to Joshua’s parents house in Canada and have been trying to make a new home for themselves and put all the trauma they have endured behind them. We send well wishes to Caitlan and her family and hope she makes a full recovery soon.

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes for Caitlan and her family in the comments below.