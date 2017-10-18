Taliban Hostage & Mom of 3 Rushed To Hospital After Years Of Beatings By Terrorists

Former Taliban hostage Caitlan Coleman, who along with husband Joshua Boyle was held for five years, was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 16. Find out more details about her emergency here.

Caitlan Coleman, an American who has just been released on Oct. 11 after being held hostage in Afghanistan by the Taliban for five years, was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 16, according to her husband and fellow hostage, Joshua Boyle. The mother of three could be seen in a hospital bed with one of her children sleeping beside her in a photo shared by Joshua and obtained by the Daily Mail. In the photo, Caitlan is still wearing a veil that she was required to wear while being held captive. Although no reason for the hospital visit has been given, Joshua has previously stated that his wife has been through a lot, including being beaten and raped by a guard while they were hostages. See pics of Caitlan and her family here.

After being free, the couple explained that they had their children when they were hostages because they had always wanted a big family and didn’t want their unfortunate circumstances to stop them. Joshua also revealed that Caitlan was pregnant at the time they were put into captivity and was forced to have an abortion by the Haqqani militiants.

The couple was captured back in 2012 when they were on a backpacking trip and had been shifted around to three different prisons throughout the five years they were held. Since leaving Afghanistan, Joshua and Caitlan went to Joshua’s parents house in Canada and have been trying to make a new home for themselves and put all the trauma they have endured behind them. We send well wishes to Caitlan and her family and hope she makes a full recovery soon.

