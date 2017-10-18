Is Brad Pitt, 53, Enchanted With Gorgeous Angelina Jolie Look-Alike Actress, 21?

Ooh la la! Brad Pitt is reportedly crushing on 21-year-old British actress Ella Purnell. Not only is she a dead ringer for his ex, Angelina Jolie, but Ella played a young version of Angie in 2014’s ‘Maleficent’!

Brad Pitt hasn’t really been dating since his heartbreaking split with Angelina Jolie a year ago, but according to a new report by In Touch, that’s about to change! The news outlet claims Brad, 53, has his sight set on 21-year-old British actress Ella Purnell. So who exactly is she? Well, if you look through our photo gallery above, you can see that she looks very similar to Angelina (Brad obviously have a type)! In fact, she looks so much like Angelina that she actually starred as a younger version of the actress in 2014’s Maleficent. Mic drop.

“He’s so enchanted,” the source told In Touch. So much so that he cast her in his upcoming Starz series, Sweetbitter. “Brad had Ella in mind from the get-go. He went out of his way to cast her,” the source said. And it looks like the feelings may be mutual. “Ella is incredibly flattered by all the attention she’s getting from Brad. She’s told friends he’s always been her No. 1 celebrity crush.” Ooh la la! Could a hot new romance be on the horizon? It’s possible, which is why Angie is said to be fuming!

“[Angelina]’s furious about Brad’s interest in Ella and her being cast in Sweetbitter,” the source said. “She absolutely hates that Brad is cavorting with someone who played the teenage version of her in a film.” Angelina also isn’t happy about their 32-year age difference. (Ella is only 5 years older than Brad and Angie’s son, Maddox, 16!) “[Brad] realizes the huge age difference and that everyone would look at the relationship as a midlife crisis mistake,” the source explained. But according to the insider, Brad’s attraction to Ella is more than just physical. “He’s taken with Ella’s spunky, funny demeanor and formidable acting skills.”

“It’s only a matter of time before Brad takes their relationship to the next level,” the source added. Doesn’t that sound amazing?

