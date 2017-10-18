Beyonce Supports JAY-Z At TIDAL X: Brooklyn & Slays In Flawless Green Gown — See Sexy Pics

Beyonce made a surprise appearance at JAY-Z’s TIDAL X: Brooklyn hurricane benefit concert in NYC on Oct. 17, and we’re total shook! See her amazing red carpet look here.

JAY-Z, 47, was set to headline the TIDAL X: Brooklyn charity concert at Barclays Center in NYC, and as we’d hoped, the rumors came true: Beyonce, 36, who was not on the performance list, also showed up for the good cause! Best news ever. Though Beyonce didn’t perform — which would have marked her very first performance since she and JAY-Z welcomed their twins! — she did look mighty fierce on the red carpet. The Queen chose a stunning green gown for the special occasion and she couldn’t have made a better decision. The emerald dress had a huge slit up the thigh that exposed Bey’s amazing legs and emphasized her tiny waist. How is it possible she looks this fit after giving birth just a few months ago?!?

Thank goodness Jay finished his album 4:44 before the babies were born, because he can’t be getting much sleep these days. The dad of three reportedly hasn’t minded the sleep deprivation too much. “They are totally exhausted but at the same time have never been happier as a family,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Jay Z is on super dad duty as he has been completely hands-on with the new babies, helping with late night feedings, burping, and also changing diapers. But Jay hasn’t stopped there, he has also been spending a ton of time with Blue during the day and their relationship has grown since the new babies arrived,” the source dished.

Bey and Jay were among the big names who appeared at TIDAL X to bring big help to the people affected by the recent devastating natural disasters. Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Remy Ma, Fifth Harmony, Willow Smith, Iggy Azalea and more aimed to bring in millions for the thousands left homeless and feeling hopeless after the storms and earthquakes.

HollywoodLifers, did you flip out when Beyonce made a surprise appearance at TIDAL X?