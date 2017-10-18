Beyonce’s Flirty Ponytail — How To Get Her Sexy Look From Tidal X Concert

At the Tidal X Benefit Concert in Brooklyn on October 17, Beyonce may not have taken the stage but she SLAYED the carpet! See her gorgeous look and find out how to copy her hairstyle below!

Beyonce, 36, supported husband Jay Z at the Tidal X Benefit Concert, which also featured Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony and many more amazing artists. Bey looked FLAWLESS, showing off her gorgeous body, including her FLAT stomach after just giving birth to twins a couple of months ago. She was styled in a emerald green gown by Zerina Akers and honestly looked better than ever. Her hair was styled by Neal Ferinah and her gorgeous neutral makeup was done by Rokael Lizama. Her flirty ponytail was sexy and chic and we have expert advice on how to copy it!

Naté Bova, a senior stylist at the Warren Tricomi Salon at The Plaza is offering his expert advice on how to create a look like Beyonce: “To create the half up/half down look Beyoncé rocked at the Tidal X Brooklyn concert you will need a Hot Tools 1 1/4 inch curling iron. I like to spray the Warren Tricomi Hot Tools Spray on each piece prior to curling. Using 1 inch sections, make sure to keep the iron open and wrap each section of hair around the iron, leaving just the tips of the hair out. For your edges/roots, I like using the Warren Tricomi Styling Wax, Nubian Heritage edge taming taffy or a similar pomade to get the roots sleek. Next, take the front half of your hair, part from ear to ear, and spread the root tamer around the root area. With a small ponytail holder, make a ponytail towards the top of the head. To finish the look, take a one inch section of your hair and wrap around the ponytail to cover the band. Use a bobby pin to fasten the hair you’ve wrapped.”

Beyonce’s gorgeous color is thanks to longtime colorist and friend Rita Hazan.

