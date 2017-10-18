37 Horror Movies That Are Available To Watch On Netflix Right Now

Halloween is upon us, so it’s time to get your Netflix queue ready for all the horror movies. From ‘The Sixth Sense’ to the ‘Saw’ movies, these are the scary and gory flicks you can watch on Netflix now!

Are you afraid of the dark? Well, you might be after watching these horror movies on Netflix. There’s only one month where it’s acceptable to watch dozens of horror movies back-to-back, and that month is October! With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. You have to do something on your weekends, right?

There’s wide range of movies to pique your interest. You can watch them anytime, anywhere. Bless you, Netflix! Are you looking for a more gory horror movie or one that will make you not sleep at night? Take a look at some of the notable horror movies you can watch now!

Saw (also Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, Saw: The Final Chapter)

The Craft

Deep Blue Sea

Cabin Fever

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

The Human Centipede

Hush

Raw

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Babysitter

Jaws

Gremlins

The Sixth Sense

Hostel

The Number 23

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village

The Addams Family

The Babadook

Hellraiser

Sleepy Hollow

It Follows

Gerald’s Game

Young Frankenstein

An American Werewolf in London

Teeth

Would You Rather

The Rite

Clown

Stephen King’s Children of The Corn

If you’re looking for more than just movies, you can also binge both seasons of Mindhunter and Stranger Things on Netflix. Oh, and FYI: The second season of Stranger Things will premiere Oct. 27!

HollywoodLifers, which horror movie are you going to watch on Netflix? Let us know your favorites below!