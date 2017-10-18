Ariel Winter Tones Up Her Booty & Reveals Intense Workouts To Get ‘Halloween Ready’

Ariel Winter is planning to rock a super sexy costume this Halloween, and she’s working out harder than ever to get ‘ready!’ Watch the new video.

Ariel Winter, 19, is not slacking off at the gym even though summer is over! She tagged her trainer Mack in an Instagram Story video on Oct. 17, proudly announcing that she’s getting “Halloween ready.” (Didn’t know that was a thing, but it is now.) Halloween is October 31st, of course, so Ariel still has a few more weeks to achieve the results she’s after! You go, girl.

Ariel looks awesome in the video, showing off her booty in a pair of tight pink leggings and her toned arms in a black workout top. Watch her lift weights and put her strength on display in the video above, and see photos of Ariel Winter’s sexiest Halloween costumes over the years right here.

Meanwhile, the Modern Family star has continued to defend her provocative outfit choices. “I’m an ADULT [who] can make my own choices and have my own identity,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just ‘dumb sl*ts.’” Yes! “Screw having to always look appropriate,” the actress continued. “For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that,” she also wrote.

Finally, Ariel has dressed up as Emma Stone‘s Easy A character, a sexy Playboy bunny, a zombie nurse, and a Greek goddess for Halloween in years past. We can’t wait to see what she has in store this time!

