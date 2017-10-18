Are Toni Braxton & Birdman Secretly Married? — The Truth

Are they or aren’t they? Toni Braxton and Birdman have officially tied the knot, according to reports, which claim they said ‘I do’ in secret! Is it true? — HollywoodLife.com has the scoop!

Hold up! Toni Braxton, 50, and Birdman, 48, have NOT quietly married, contrary to other reports which claim otherwise. A rep for the the singer exclusively tells HollywoodLife.com that the marriage reports are “not true.” On Oct. 18, fans began to question the status of Toni and Birdman’s relationship after a report from theJasmineBRAND claimed they tied the knot in secret, two months ago! “They don’t want anyone to know yet,” a source told the site. “They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together.” However, that’s all false.

The seven-time Grammy winner and the Cash Money Records cofounder have reportedly been in a serious relationship since 2016. But, they’ve kept their love lives extremely private, and they rarely step out with one another. The pair met over a decade ago when they collaborated on the 1992 hit, “Baby You Can Do It.” Then, Toni and Birdman seemed to debut their official couple status at the 2016 BET Awards, when they posed for photos and sat together.

While Toni and Birdman have yet to comment on their romance, there is one person who’s all for it. Toni’s mother, Evelyn Braxton, 69, opened up about Birdman during an interview in June 2016. “I think he is a nice man,” she said during an appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “I don’t care what others say about him. He is a nice man. He is full of respect.”

Before Toni became involved with Birdman, she was married to musician, Keri Lewis, who she met while touring together. She and Lewis wed in 2001 and she announced their separation in 2009; which led to their 2013 divorce. Together, they share sons Denim and Diezel. While Birdman has never been married, he has been linked to a few high profile women including, Keyshia Cole, Kimora Lee Simmons and Trina.

