Anna Faris Dating ‘Overboard’ Cinematographer Michael Barrett After Chris Pratt Split

Well this is a way to get over a divorce! Anna Faris, 40, isn’t shedding any tears over her split from husband of eight years Chris Pratt, 38. She’s already found a new man and has a history of working with him professionally. Michael Barrett, 47, is a well-loved cinematographer that has the films Ted, About Last Night and Zoookeeper to his credits, along with Anna’s latest film, a reboot of the classic 1987 rom-com classic Overboard.

Now the two are reportedly dating after her tragic split from Chris in August, and according to TMZ, she’s been back in the saddle ever since. The site reports that Anna and Michael were seen twice in the last week at the same Pacific Palisades restaurant putting on a major PDA show. The site says that they were first spotted looking like a couple at Malibu’s famous Neptune’s Net roadside diner in September. Click here for pics of Chris and Anna in happier times.

Hollywood’s cutest couple confirmed their separation in August, setting fans heartbroken. But fear not, as the Mom star says they’re still incredibly close. Anna’s about to release a memoir called Anna Faris Is Unqualified and she’s spilling that she and the Guardians of the Galaxy star are still besties. “There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” she told PEOPLE. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.” The couple share a five-year-old son Jack and Anna knows how much people loved the former couple’s relationship.“It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together. All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through.”

