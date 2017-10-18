Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender: First Photos Of Wedding Rings As They Set Off On Honeymoon

Hotties! Newlyweds Alicia Vikander and Michal Fassbender just got married in the world’s party capital, Ibiza, Spain. Now the sexy couple is off and ready for their honeymoon.

Nowhere in the world is there a better party scene than Ibiza, Spain. Acting duo Michael Fassbender, 40, and Alicia Vikander, 29, allegedly tied the knot there on Oct. 14, seen wearing wedding bands following a secret destination ceremony attended by only close family and friends. Now they’re showing off their rings as the beautiful and talented twosome head off for some private time on their honeymoon! They were spotted at the airport in Ibiza on Oct. 17 with their arms around each other while hauling luggage with their wedding bands on full display. CLICK HERE FOR PICS OF MICHAEL AND ALICIA WITH THEIR WEDDING RINGS.

The couple reportedly tied the knot at Agroturismo Can Marti, an eco-hotel in Ibiza, where they were photographed with rings on THAT finger for the first time while partying with guests. While departing Spain, Alicia looked super comfy yet stunning in Daisy Duke shorts that showed off her long tan legs, while the Steve Jobs star wore a patterned shirt with a pair of jeans. We’re dying to know where they’re spending their honeymoon, since Ibiza is such a hot and sexy place. How do you top that? See pics of Michael and Alicia, here.

The couple clicked while filming the drama The Light Between Oceans in 2015 and have been an item ever since. They were forced to spend a month together in a remote New Zealand lighthouse while prepping for the film and fell in love during the experience. Michael was by Alicia’s side when she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Danish Girl in 2016 and their love story has never slowed down. He’s next seen in the crime thriller The Snowman based on the best-selling novel due out on Oct. 20. Whew, that honeymoon needs to be a quick one with all of his promotion commitments coming up in a few short days.

