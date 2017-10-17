LeBron James Reveals His Presidential Plans: Is NBA Star Planning A White House Run?

America needs a real leader and LeBron James could be the man! While he’s starting his 15th NBA season on Oct. 17, he’s definitely got his mind on the future once his brilliant basketball career comes to and end. He’s already quite familiar with the White House as he is close with former President Barack Obama, 56, and First Lady Michelle, 53, so is a presidential run in his future? Bron has already made it abundantly clear numerous times that he is absolutely disgusted by Donald Trump‘s presidency and knows he could do a better job. So will the 32-year-old seek the highest office in the land? Sadly not at this time…but it’s not completely out of the question.

In a profile with GQ magazine released on Oct. 17, King James was asked point-blank if he would ever want to be president. “Of the United States?” he asked before pausing and saying “Nah.” The writer even said that his no “didn’t seem like a confident answer.” His reason though is surprising, as for someone who is always on the go on and off the court, he just needs some alone time. “I say no because of always having to be on someone else’s time. From the outside looking in, it seems like the president always has to be there—gotta be there. You really don’t have much ‘me time.’ I enjoy my ‘me time.'” See pics of LeBron, here.

However, he realizes that his stature as one of the most beloved athletes of all time — not to mention being a brilliant businessman, philanthropist and community leader — could have a big impact if he were the leader of the free world. “The positive that I see from being the president…Well, not with the president we have right now, because there’s no positive with him, but the positive that I’ve seen is being able to inspire. Your word has command to it. If you’re speaking with a knowledgeable, caring, loving, passionate voice, then you can give the people of America and all over the world hope.”

Aww! Hope was the message that his friends the Obamas brought to the White House and this angry and divided country sure could use a great big dose positivity. While Bron turns 33 in December and is still at the top of his game, he can’t play basketball forever. His incredibly thoughtful answer about what he would bring to the role of president shows he would completely crush it as our leader!