Kaya Jones: How Desperate & Fearful Star Found A Way Out Of Pussycat Dolls

Brave Kaya Jones came forward with claims that she was the victim of sexual abuse while a member of the Pussycat Dolls. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she was able to break free from the group and her dangerous situation.

Kaya Jones threw down a total bombshell on Oct. 15, claiming that the Pussycat Dolls members were victims of a prostitution ring! The 33-year-old was only with the group from 2003-2005 and left the band while they were still recording their debut album. She knew early on she wanted out after seeing the darker side of fame as she claims to have been sexually victimized on numerous occasions. “Kaya was fearful and desperate to find a way out of the Pussycat Dolls. When Kaya wanted out, she turned to friends who had escaped dangerous arrangements in Hollywood and asked them how to break free from what she believed was the corrupt business of the Dolls. With help, guidance and direction of trusted friends, Kaya was able to get away from the Dolls. But it would take Kaya years before she or her career would recover from the trauma,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The beautiful blonde made the explosive claims that the band members were victims of sexual abuse in a series of critical tweets. She alleged that the group’s members were a “prostitution ring…Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $,” she wrote. “How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1,” Kaya continued.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse and harassment scandal, more and more women in Hollywood are coming forward with horror stories of how they were physically victimized while trying to pursue their dreams. Now Kaya is finally feeling free to discuss the real reason she left the band before their big break, as for years she had said it was because members weren’t “on the same page.” See pics of Kaya, here.

“After living with her secret for years, Kaya is brave enough to speak about the situation now. Thanks to time that has healed much of her pain and all the other strong women who are currently voicing their truth in the industry, Kaya felt the time had come to let her voice be heard,” our insider adds.

Robin Antin has slammed Kaya’s claims as total BS, saying that it’s nothing more than “disgusting ridiculous lies,” when she spoke to The group’s founderhas slammed Kaya’s claims as total BS, saying that it’s nothing more than “disgusting ridiculous lies,” when she spoke to The Blast , adding that Kaya is “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.” She also says that the singer was never an official member of the group, that she was just on a trial run like many other girls who auditioned for a spot on the sexy singing and dancing crew.

