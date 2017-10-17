Mychael Knight Dies: 5 Things To Know About The Dead ‘Project Runway’ Star

‘Project Runway’ contestant and fashion designer Mychael Knight tragically passed away at the young age of 39 on Oct. 17. Here are 5 things to know about the creative talent gone too soon.

Project Runway season three contestant and respected designer, Mychael Knight, 39, shockingly passed away in Atlanta, GA on Oct 17. We’re honoring his memory by sharing 5 things you should know about him here.

At the time of his death, he was suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Although there’s no official cause of death yet, in July 2017, Mychael revealed on social media that he was battling IBS for the last five years and it had taken a toll on his immune system. He explained that his leaky gut could cause toxins from his food to get into this bloodstream which in turn could cause various autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, lupus, and more. He once designed for Starbucks and had his own and fragrance brand called MajK. In 2007, after introducing his own self-titled label on BET’s Rip the Runway, Mychael designed custom tees for the Starbucks corporation. In 2008, he released his fragrance as well as a unisex lingerie label called Kitty & Dick. He placed fourth on his season of Project Runway and won the Fan Favorite Award. He originally auditioned to be part of the second season in 2005 but was not accepted. He tried again a year later and was accepted for the third season. Later, he went on to appear in the All Star versions of the series. He was born in Nuremburg, Germany and was raised in Montgomery, Alabama before later moving to the Atlanta, Georgia area. After graduating from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia in 2001, Mychael got his start in the fashion industry by working as an intern for Wilbourn Exclusives. Soon after, he became a Fashion Stylist in the music industry. His own fashion line was first debuted in 2010. Mychael presented a Fall/Winter line at Charleston Fashion Week in Charleston, South Carolina on Mar. 17.

We send our sincere condolences to Mychael’s family, friends, and fans during this extremely difficult time.

