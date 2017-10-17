Wendy Williams Disses Lil Kim & Agrees That Nicki Minaj Made Female Rap Mainstream

Oh snap! Wendy Williams just threw major shade at Lil Kim, saying she, too, believes Nicki Minaj was the one who reintroduced female rappers to the mainstream, after Ms. Minaj took credit for doing so.

Wendy Williams is known for regularly dissing celebrities on The Wendy Williams Show, but she took things up a notch on Oct. 17, when she hammered Lil Kim and agreed that Nicki Minaj was the one who made female rap mainstream. “Nicki Minaj is crediting herself for making female rap mainstream,” Wendy told her talkshow audience before they gasped out loud. “Well now, haters, you might not like her, but she said ‘mainstream,’ as in, you go into Kmart and there’s her clothing, you turn on pop music stations and there’s her music. Lil Kim had her moment, but by the time she went to jail, she just couldn’t get it back together afterwards. Nicki does say in XXL magazine that, ‘There wasn’t a big female rap presence right before I got in…My role was reintroducing the female rapper to pop culture.’ I agree! I don’t know if she should’ve said it herself…”

Unfortunately, Wendy’s audience didn’t seem to agree with her or Nicki’s comments. Wendy then acknowledged other female rappers in the game right now — Remy Ma, Da Brat, etc. — but said they haven’t been able to penetrate pop culture the way Nicki has. “I agree, and I don’t always agree with Nicki Minaj and sometimes she’s quite annoying but I’m a straight shooter and I must say Foxy Brown, talented girl; never took it to the hoop, not like this Nicki Minaj. Queen Latifah isn’t rapping anymore she had to cultivate her new career…Nicki really has taken it some place different,” Wendy further explained.

We can’t say we disagree with Wendy, but she may want to be careful who she disses next, as 50 Cent clapped back at her hard last week, after she slammed him for not being a great father to his son.

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think is responsible for making female rap mainstream? Tell us below!