Houston Rockets Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

The 2017-18 NBA regular season tips off with the Golden State Warriors defending their championship against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 17 at 10:30 PM ET in a match-up that promises to be epic. Find out how to watch the game online!

The Houston Rockets jet out to Oakland, CA to face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena for their first games of the NBA 2017-18 season. However, this isn’t just a game, it’s a celebration. The Warriors will raise their new 2017 NBA Championship banner and receive their rings in a ceremony before, tip-off. The game will air on TNT, but those without a television will be able to catch all the action on their phones, tablets and computers. Check out the live stream info below.

The Rockets will certainly be looking to spoil the Warriors’ homecoming. They enter this season after making a splash in the off-season by acquiring point guard Chris Paul, 32 from the Los Angeles Clippers to pair with Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33 ex boyfriend superstar shooting guard James Harden, 28. It was long rumored that Chris wasn’t on the best terms with his teammates and coach Doc Rivers, 56 in LA and at the end of it all he requested to be traded to the Rockets where their run-and-gun-style offense would allow him to play more freely. With both players in their primes, the dynamic duo will have their hands full in an absolutely loaded Western Conference.

The Warriors return with almost of their entire championship roster and look poised to repeat. Stephen Curry, 29 is still the best shooter on the planet, Kevin Durant, 29 is entering his second year with the super team, and Draymond Green, 27 is still talking trash better than anyone in the league. It’s still tough to fathom the level of talent this team has and it’s downright scary. This season is set up to potentially provide us with a long list of social media gems that we can’t wait to see.

Sports fans can watch the game, which is set for 8:00 PM ET, via TNT.

