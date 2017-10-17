Real Madrid Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Game

It’s time for the UEFA Champions League! Two of Europe’s top teams, Real Madrid and Tottenham, go head-to-head in a must-watch game. Kick off is at 2:45 PM ET so tune in to watch.

Soccer fans have been anticipating this match since it was announced that Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur were in the same Champions League group. The Premier League’s squad will head to Santiago Bernabéu to meet the reigning Champions League champs. Will Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, be on fire and lead his team to another home victory? Or will Harry Kane, 24, help the Spurs stun Los Blancos and take control of the group? There’s only one way to find out — and that’s to watch every kick, block and gooooaaal!

Real got a bit of bad news days before this game, as Madrid was told they may be without first choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas, according to the Mirror. Keylor suffered an injury while on duty with his native Costa Rica in the last round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers. Keylor sat out Los Blancos’ match against Getafe, and was last listed as questionable for this Real Madrid match. Keylor, and his ability to block the goal like he was a brick wall, was instrumental in Real Madrid’s back-to-back Champions League titles. While it’s likely that Real will get out of the group stage, the lack of their star keeper could hinder their attempt at finishing this stage in first.

Sadly, this is not the only injury hitting Real Madrid. Gareth Bale is on the shelf, again, as is Dani Carvajal, 25, and defender Mateo Kovacic, 23. It looks like they could use some help – perhaps they could recruit Harry to help out? Manchester United have reportedly made it their mission to recruit Tottenham’s top star, but reports in Spain say Real is ready to pony up £170 million for Harry, per Daily Mail. So, Harry might be playing against Real Madrid this time, but will he be wearing a white jersey in the future? Anything can happen in the crazy world of soccer.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?