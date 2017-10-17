Manchester City Vs. Napoli Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match Online

It’s a soccer showdown as the Premier League’s Manchester City host the stars of Serie A, Napoli. The Champions League heats up when this game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Napoli and Manchester City have a lot in common. They’re both on top of their respective leagues, with Man City leading England’s Premier League while Partenopei are on top of Italy’s Serie A table. Both clubs are also undefeated in their home countries, with Napoli racking up 7 Serie A wins without a loss (while Man City has six wins and a single draw – but no losses – under their belts.) These two mirror images will go head-to-head at Ethiad Stadium in Manchester on Oct. 17 in what might be the best game of the week. Fans better tune in to see every thrilling second.

While these two teams are unbeaten in domestic play, Napoli actually opened up their Champions League season with…a loss! The Italian superstars fell 2-1 to Urkaine’s FC Shakhtar Donetsk. Partenopei recovered with a 3-1 victory over Feyenoord. Where Napoli stumbled, Man City has surged, going 4-0 over Feyenoord and 2-0 over Shakhtar Donetsk. Napoli and Man City were expected to advance to the knockout round, but if the Italians fall here, they may wind up demoted to the Europa League.

Of course, if they lose this game, they can avenge the loss in two weeks. Man City will fly of to Stadio San Paolo in Naples on Nov. 1 to meet Napoli on their home turf, as the second-half of group play kicks off. So, who’s going to win this game? Well, they’ve only played each other once before, according to the Champions League website. The 2011 match resulted in a 1-1 draw. With Man City playing like a BOSS and Napoli building a comfortable lead over Juventus, it’s hard to pick a favorite in this match.

