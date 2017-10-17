Boston Celtics Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Kick Off 2017-18 Season

The 2017 NBA season’s first week match-ups are LIT! Among the big games is the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics fighting for Eastern Conference supremacy on Oct. 17 at 8:00 PM ET. Find out here how to watch this game online!

The new 2017-18 season of the NBA is coming out of the gate with a highly anticipated Eastern Conference Finals rematch when the Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. This game will be percolating with intense emotion as these two franchises have developed quite the rivalry that reached new heights this off-season when they swapped two of their best players in a deal for the ages. The game will air on TNT, but those without a television will be able to catch all the action on their phones, tablets and computers. Check out the live stream info below.

After failing to beat the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Boston Celtics knew they needed to make a splash in free agency. They did so when they signed all-star Gordon Hayward, 27 to a lucrative four year $128 million max contract. But, the Celtics weren’t done making moves. Two months later they traded away their leading scorer and all-star Isaiah Thomas, 28 to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving, 25 who is arguably the best finisher on the planet. The move came after Kyrie grew frustrated with his leadership role on the Cavs. He and LeBron James, 32 stopped talking and the writing was on the wall that Kyrie wanted out. Another Cavs star looking to raise his game is Tristan Thompson, 26 who was seemingly non-existent in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors and many feared that he had been hit with the proverbial “Kardashian Curse.”

Clearly there is deep animosity between these two franchises and we can’t wait to see how it plays out on the court. We know LeBron to be petty from time to time and we wouldn’t be surprised if he came out on the first possession of the game and guarded Kyrie straight up, one-on-one. The Cavs also added another offensive weapon in Dwyane Wade, 35 who LeBron had been training with in LA all off-season.

Sports fans can watch the game, which is set for 8:00 PM ET, via TNT. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CAVALIERS VS. CELTICS LIVE STREAM

HollywoodLifers, who’s side will you be taking in this Eastern Conference feud? Are you Team LeBron or Team Kyrie? Let us know in the comments below!