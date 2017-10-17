‘UnReal’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces The New Female Suitor, A Castrated Man Bun, & Lots Of Abs

The first look at ‘UnREAL’s third season is, well, unreal. Not only do we meet Serena, the too-smart-for-TV female suitor, but we also find our that men are much more ridiculous in front of the camera than women.

UnREAL is back for season three in 2018 starting on February 26, but Lifetime has already delivered a wild trailer. In the first look at the third season, things seem crazier than ever as Quinn (Constance Zimmer) and Rachel (Shiri Appleby) don’t have to put too much effort into making good television. For the first time their fictional reality series, Everlasting, has a female suitor and by the looks of things, she’s playing by her own rules. Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) appears to be a “Silicon Valley mogul” by the looks of the magazine cover displayed in the trailer, as she’s described by network execs as “sexy, smart — but single.” Unfortunately it seems like she’s too smart for Rachel and Quinn’s antics, as we see them displaying concern about the way they can or cannot “handle” her. Hmm.

As for the guys she’s courting for reality television? Well, they are just a pure delight in this first look! There are hot guys everywhere — literally, everywhere — as they sit shirtless in the hot tub, suit up to meet Serena, and even throw punches in front of the cameras. At one point there’s a dramatic scene where it appears one guy cut off another’s man bun. The good news? Quinn’s thrilled because it’s going to make for “television gold” and she didn’t even have to do anything. Well played, Quinn!

